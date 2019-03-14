Anger as council cuts down huge row of trees in Havant home

RESIDENTS are angered after trees surrounding their homes were cut down without any warning.

They say the felling of the trees, which took place on March 5, has resulted in a loss of wildlife habitat and created a security risk for their homes.

The felled trees behind resident's gardens.

A huge row of trees was cut down behind homes in Finchdean Road in Havant.

Ivan Lowden, 66, who lives in the street, said: ‘I came back to my house at around 10am to find they were cutting the trees down.

‘We were not informed this was going to happen and by this time they were three quarters of the way along my garden.

‘I was really annoyed and so phoned the council but I was told the person I needed to speak to was off work, unwell.’

Mr Lowden said that shortly after his call the tree fellers suddenly stopped working and did not cut down the remaining trees.

Mr Lowden is angered by the lack of communication over this issue and feels it has resulted in damage to the local ecosystem.

‘I think it is totally out of order,’ he said.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said ‘everything is exposed and it is wide open for people to access my garden’.

Havant Borough Council said the work will improve the ecology of the area.

Councillor Narinder Bains, cabinet lead for neighbours, safety and enforcement said: ‘The area along the length of the Hermitage Stream has been identified by local councillors as needing work to improve the quality, density and ecological value of the area and to assist in the natural growth of the trees long term.

‘As part of this work it was recognised that the area was overgrown with willow which grows rampantly, uproots and breaks into residents’ gardens. ’’

Cllr Bains added: ‘This work has been carried out with care, so it doesn’t damage or disturb any current active bird nests.’

The council also explained that they decided to cut down some of the trees as the area had been identified as a ‘hotspot for anti-social behaviour and for fly-tipping’.