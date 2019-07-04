Anger as flat rubbish collections in Portsmouth delayed

COMMUNAL recycling collections for blocks of flats in the city have been delayed due to truck problems – and it has left residents annoyed.

Mike Whatmore lives in a flat block in Southsea and said collections have been irregular for the past three or four months with nothing getting collected in the last two weeks.

He said: ‘It has left bins overflowing and it is very annoying as they are supposed to pick it up weekly. This is a major problem and I am not happy with the running of the collection programme.’

Portsmouth City Council tweeted: ‘If you live in a block of flats and have a communal recycling collection, this information is for you. Communal recycling collections are currently delayed due to some problems with the trucks. We really appreciate your patience while we catch up.’