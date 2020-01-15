Animal-lovers across the Portsmouth area use their artistic talents to help animals suffering in Australian bushfires

CRAFTERS of all ages are working towards a common cause to support animals suffering in the Australian bushfires.

Knitters, crocheters and creative people of all kinds have been working around the clock to create items to either send out to help animals in the devastated country or to sell for charity donations.

Hazel Doughty from Gosport has been creating crochet koalas to raise funds for The Animal Rescue Collective helping animals in the Australian bushfires

One animal-lover is Poppy Davies, a 13-year-old from North End who decided she wanted to do something to help when she heard a staggering 500 million animals are estimated to have died.

She has created small, square keyrings with an image of a koala which keen artist Poppy drew and created herself, and these are now being sold for £2 each to help the WWF Australia Bushfire Emergency fund.

Lou Davies, mum of the Portsmouth Academy student, said: ‘She’s really into her art, she heard about the fires in Australia and wanted to do something to help.

Poppy Davies, 13, from North End has been creating these keyrings to sell in aid of the WWF bushfire fund in Australia

‘It’s taken off, we have sold more than I expected - almost 50.

‘She’s really pleased because it means she can give a better donation than she would have with pocket money.’

A group of caring crafters has got together for emergency meetings in Gosport to create items which will help in some way: pouches for kangaroo joeys, bird nests and more.

Hazel Doughty, who has lived in the town for 57 years and crocheted all her life, has been creating small koalas which she can sell for charity funds.

With a son and three grandchildren in Canberra, Australia, Hazel was understandably worried to hear about the raging fires and wanted to use her skills to help.

The small crochet creatures are four inches tall if they are sitting or five inches with legs straight, and have been on sale for £5 each.

Hazel was overwhelmed with orders and is currently working to create 23 koalas, which means more than £100 has been raised for The Animal Rescue Collective.

Facebook group Gosport Crafters for Australia Animal Rescue has been set up for crafters to share ideas and meet up - the next meeting will be at the Rose and Crown in Stoke Road on Wednesday, January 22, from 12.30pm to 3.30pm and anyone is welcome to go along.