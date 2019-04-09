Anti-plastic exhibition

Have your say

THE damage being done to our marine environment is being highlighted at a new art exhibition, opening today.

The Peninsular Artists group is presenting a new exhibition, called Turning the Tide, at Gosport’s Explosion Museum from April 9 until Saturday, April 13

The exhibition aims to put the spotlight on the plastic pollution crisis now threatening our seas, coastal areas and marine life.

Gillian Gregory, a member of the group, says the exhibition is a ‘comprehensive view’ of how plastic is damaging our planet.

Proceeds from the exhibition will be put to the charity Plastic Oceans – a non-profit organisation.