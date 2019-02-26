Anyone ‘genuinely concerned about the future’ of Hayling Island urged to attend meeting this week

A MEETING for those ‘genuinely concerned about the future” of Hayling Island are being urged to attend a public meeting tomorrow night.

The event has been organised by the Hayling Island Residents Association (HIRA) and will feature a presentation from Adam Sennit, a coastal engineer from the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership.

In addition, Dave Parham, the chairman of the Save Our Island group, and retired coastal engineer Jim Palmer will show a five-minute video outlining their concerns about the Havant Borough Council’s Local Plan.

The Plan was unveiled in January and residents have until March 18 to make their feelings known to the council.

Anne Skennerton, HIRA chair, said: ‘This meeting is intended for those who are genuinely concerned about the future of our Island and to give residents the opportunity to navigate Havant Borough Council’s documents.

‘It is not an opportunity for grand-standing by any political individuals nor for those who are not genuinely seeking constructive support.

‘Both HIRA & Save Our Island have a) alerted residents to HBC documents etc. online b) have made enquiries of HBC Planning Dept. re responding methods.

‘But we are aware of other residents' concerns so this meeting is for them to benefit from more information unearthed by others.’

The meeting on Wednesday, February 27, takes place at the URC Hall, Hollow Lane, Mengham, Hayling. Residents are asked to get there for 7.15pm, for a prompt 7.30pm start.