Appeal for businesses to help make elderly tea dance in Portsmouth a success

BUSINESSES are being urged to show their charitable side for a good cause.

The organisers of a community tea dance that helps elderly people in Portsmouth are appealing for help to make the event a success.

They would like firms to come forward with donations of food or money, and offers of transport.

The dance, at St Philip’s Church Hall, in Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, will take place on Thursday, May 21 at 1.30pm, during Dementia Action Awareness week.

It has been organised by Bluebird Care and Solent Mind in conjunction with mental health charity Remind, Dementia Action Alliance and Hampshire Fire and Rescue.

Bernadette Mills, MD at Bluebird Care, said: ‘We are hoping to get our elderly population out for a lovely early afternoon tea dance.

‘This is a free event and we’re hoping to get some local firms to donate food such as sandwiches and pastries. It’d be great to get a good turn out of elderly who could benefit from a bit of fun, but we may need help to get people to the venue.’

Call (023) 9200 6218 or e-mail portsmouth@bluebirdcare.co.uk