Army Reserve colonel’s big charity giveaway

A LECTURER and colonel in the Army Reserve has spent a week presenting cheques to different local military charities.

Dr David Sanders, who teaches at the University of Portsmouth and is the chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Hampshire Trust, spent five ‘delightful’ days giving out cheques from the trust.

On day one, Dr Sanders gave a cheque for £300 to the president of the Royal Signals Association, Lt Col Gerry Corden.

On day two, a £300 cheque was given to the treasurer of the SAS Regimental Association, John McKay. On day three, a £300 cheque was presented to Captain Brian Neville, the treasurer of the local Soldiers’ Sailors’ Airmen Families’ Association. Day four saw David donate a £300 cheque to the local Parachute Association to support Territorial Army veterans and on day five a £100 cheque was given to local ambulance driver Richard King VR to subsidise meals for veterans. The money was raised at a recent dinner for veterans of 63 (SAS) signal squadron. The event was held to commemorate 50 years since the formation of their squadron at Peronne Road in Portsmouth.

Dr Sanders said: ‘We were very grateful for the donation to the trust from the veterans and we are putting the money to good use

‘We are all very proud of the service that our local Territorial Army have given to the country over the past century.’