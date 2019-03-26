Arthurian-themed barbers goes down well in Waterlooville 

THE owner of an Arthurian-themed barbers’ shop in Waterlooville says she is delighted by the welcome the community has given her business.

Property consultancy Myddelton & Major negotiated the letting of the retail unit in The Boulevard to Excalibur Barbers on a 10-year lease at a quoting rent of £15,500 per year.

Kerry Sexton, of Excalibur Barbers, which opened in November, said: ‘I am very grateful for the welcoming response we’ve had from the local residents.

‘I’m overwhelmed with how well the business has taken off and it’s lovely to see people stop by to look at my vintage barber equipment in the window display.’

Simon Lee, from Myddelton & Major, said: ‘We’re pleased to have let this well-positioned town centre property.’