Artist to have work on display at QA Hospital gallery

AN ARTIST who uses a range of techniques for her work will be exhibiting next month.

Sarah Keen will be putting her work on show at the Queen Alexandra Hospital League of Friends art gallery from next week.

Her speciality is natural subjects along with fairies created using pen and ink, texture and watercolours.

Sarah, from Shedfield, also produces illustrated books and sells products on her online business.

Her artwork will be on display until August 4.

The gallery is on B Level of QA Hospital in the League of Friends’ coffee shop. It is open 10am until 4pm Monday to Friday and midday until 3.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays.