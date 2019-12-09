Artists needed to create an 'imaginative' mural on new sea wall in north of Portsmouth

CITY artists will be enlisted to create an 'imaginative' mural along new sea defences set to protect residents from rising sea levels.

Portsmouth City Council is looking for an artist, or group of artists, interested in creating a 'long lasting' design that will be displayed on a protective sea wall spanning just over one mile along Eastern Road.

The council is seeking artists to create an 'imaginative' design for the new sea wall along Eastern Road. Pictured: A similar project in Cosham

The council's environment boss, Councillor Dave Ashmore, said: 'The sea defences are so important because we know the current ones are coming to the end of their lives and we need to be prepared for rising sea levels. Most residents seem to understand that.

'And to have somewhere artists are encouraged to come along and create something that's going to last is a great idea. It will help to brighten up the area.'

As part of the North Portsea Island Coastal Flood Defence Scheme the new defences will include road raising near Kendall’s Wharf, construction of an earth embankment, and a sea wall along 1.3 miles of coastline at Eastern Road.

Guy Mason, the council's coastal defence manager, added: 'As this area is used by many walkers and cyclists and parts of the wall will also be seen from the road, we want to encourage connectivity with the area whilst giving the sea defences a more aesthetically pleasing look.

'We are looking forward to receiving creative ideas that represent the heritage or natural background of this particular part of Portsmouth in an engaging and imaginative fashion.'

Successful designs will be applied through stencils and sand blasted on to the concrete face of the wall and then overlaid with dark grey masonry paint - similar to the wall along Northern Road in Cosham.

The artist or artists will be expected to have experience in delivering art within a set budget and timescale, with design completion by May 1, 2020.

Interested artists are invited to an event that will take place on Tuesday, December 17 from 1pm to 3pm at Andrew Simpson Watersports Centre in Eastern Rd.

For more information and to download the detailed brief and to reserve a space at the information event, please go to www.portsmouth.gov.uk/NorthPortseaIsland