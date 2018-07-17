Artists win funding as part of new arts grant

TWO creatives have received funding from a new arts grant.

Developing your Creative Practice is a £14.4m fund from Arts Council England with Fareham-based circus artist Katherine Kavanagh, who will learn to audio describe for circus performance and Jeannie Driver, a visual artist working with installation and sculpture in Portsmouth.

Phil Gibby, area director for Arts Council England, said: ‘It is immensely exciting to see the first round of awards being made for Developing Your Creative Practice; we’re delighted to help unlock the creative talent in this region.

‘Not only will this fund provide time for individual creatives to innovate but helps to build the foundations of our world-class cultural sector; this round in particular will help to strengthen literature and cross-artform disciplines in the South West.’

Applications for the second round of the fund are now open with grants ranging from £2,000 to £10,000 to help creatives do work related to any of the Arts Council’s supported disciplines.