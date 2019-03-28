Arts trail makers will donate profit

CREATIVES gearing up to display their work during a town art show are set to donate a chunk of cash to charity.

Stuart Thompson and Robina Richter will give away all their net profits from the Emsworth Arts Trail for the second year running.

They gave almost £1,000 to a children’s charity in Tanzania in 2018.

For 2019, their funds will go to Portsmouth good cause Friends Without Borders.

Stuart said: ‘Last year, we found many visitors were pleased to support people in need through donations, as well as through items that they bought from us on the Arts Trail. For us, it is an imaginative way of helping these people on our doorstep in need.’

Emsworth Arts Trail will run on April 27 and 28, and May 4, 5 and 6.