Astronaut set for celebration at home village

WORLD-FAMOUS astronaut Tim Peake will be honoured in his home village.

Westbourne Parish Council has invited Major Peake to a celebration of his achievements.

It will be held on July 12 at 3.30pm at Monk’s Hill Recreation Ground, Westbourne, West Sussex.

People living in the area are welcome to the event where a plaque next to an oak tree will be unveiled.

The council has planted the tree. A refurbished playground will also be opened.

Maj Peake is a member of the European Space Agency and was on board the International Space Station in 2016, shooting to fame.

Cllr Nigel Ricketts, vice-chair of the parish council, said: ‘We are looking forward to welcoming Tim back to his home and celebrating his successes with a permanent tribute that will inspire many for generations to come.

‘It’s tradition for astronauts to plant a tree in the “avenue of heroes” at Baikonur in Kazakhstan before they travel to space, and the Parish Council wanted to do the same for Tim in his home of Westbourne. We hope that as many residents as possible are able to join us to welcome Tim and celebrate his extraordinary achievements.’ Anyone wanting to attend is advised that there is limited parking at Monk’s Hill Recreation Ground.

For more information about the event, please contact the Parish Council at westbournepc@outlook.com or call 07775654483.