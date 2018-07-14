‘Astute’ Waterlooville drug dealer with powder on nose gets jail

A ‘REMARKABLY astute’ drug dealer who was caught with white powder on his nose twice was locked up behind bars for nearly five years.

Waterlooville drug pusher Jay Goodall, 25, ‘got what he deserved’ when he was handed down a 57 month jail term at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Jay Goodall

The defendant’s attitude in accepting he was worthy of the punishment made a ‘refreshing difference’, his defence barrister Sam Barker told the court.

Goodall, of Park Avenue, admitted five counts of possession with intent to supply which included three lots of Class A and two lots of Class B drugs in May and August last year.

Prosecutor Matthew Farmer told the court how Goodall’s dealing was first discovered after he crashed his car after being intoxicated with drugs - an offence he also received a £325 fine for at magistrates’ court.

‘He was found with white powder around his nose and £600 cash on the passenger seat. When police searched his address they found a large quantity of MDMA ecstasy tablets and ketamine,’ Mr Farmer said.

Despite being charged for dealing, Goodall continued his criminal exploits unabashed in August when security at the Pryzm nightclub in Portsmouth were alerted to him selling ketamine and ecstasy.

‘The defendant was found with white powder on his nose and trousers. He had large bags of white powder and £120 cash. In total he had nearly 50 ecstasy pills and 23 grams of ketamine on him,’ Mr Farmer said.

‘This was street dealing and dealing to members of the public.’

But in mitigation, Mr Barker said his client had only ‘turned to criminality to fund his addiction to drugs he was taking for health purposes’ to aid a serious heart condition that had seen him have two failed bypass operations.

‘Mr Goodall found that ketamine greatly assisted his health condition with it being an anti-depressant,’ the barrister said. ‘He took ecstasy to supplement the ketamine.’

Mr Barker then said: ‘He accepts he deserves a custodial sentence sentence which is refreshing.’

He added: ‘He is a remarkably astute young man who made a terrible decision and has faced up to going to prison.’

But judge William Ashworth told Goodall his dealing was ‘targeted’ before ordering the dealer to be thrown behind bars.