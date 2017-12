Have your say

WELCOME to our seasonal series of pictures from children’s nativity and Christmas plays.

Today we feature the nativity play from

Kingscourt School, Catherington Nativity. From left: Georgia Marphett, Beatrice Martin, Henry Cole, Charlie Holland and Willow Quewby

Kingscourt School,

Catherington. From left: Georgia Marphett,

Beatrice Martin,

Henry Cole, Charlie Holland and Willow Quewby

Pictures: Alice Mills

Alice’s Wonderland Photography

To order an image please contact our Photosales Department on 0330 1230203 or email photosales@jpress.co.uk quoting the school and image pictured