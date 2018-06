WORDS and music are the theme of a library’s hot topic event.

Elson library, in Gosport, will welcome Rob and Joy Clarke to talk about a selection of readings and songs with a background history.

The event at the site on Chantry Road is on Friday, June 29, at 10am and is free to attend. There is no need to book and a cup of tea or coffee is just 20p.

The library’s hot topic event is held monthly.