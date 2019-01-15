Autonomous Warrier event showcases the merits of unmanned boats

PORTCHESTER based company, L3 ASV, have showcased the capabilities of their new autonomous boat technology which can operate without a driver.

Their vessel, dubbed MAST-9, was put through her paces as part of the Australian Defence Showcase, Autonomous Warrior 18, in Jervis Bay, Australia.

The nine metre boat travelled at speeds of up to 40 knots over a combined period of 80 hours and covered a distance of 857 miles.

During the two week event the vessel had to show her capabilities in a range of tasks including avoiding collisions, navigating waterways at different speeds, shadowing other vessels, patrolling a specified area and holding a position.

The company’s research and development lead, Dr Howard Tripp, feels the performance of the autonomous system shows the potential capacity for unmanned vessels to operate in a professional capacity.

‘The reliability and consistency of the system was solid proof of the use case for autonomous surface platforms for persistent inspection and tracking at range, particularly in challenging environmental conditions,’ he explained.

Dr Tripp feels the event gave a clear indication of the benefits of using unmanned vessels in potentially dangerous weather conditions.

‘There were instances where the weather dictated that manned vessels had to return to harbour – the autonomous vessel, by its nature, was not subject to these concerns and was able to operate normally. This is where the real value in autonomy lies,’ he added.

In total, MAST-9 completed approximately 100 tasks using the on board autonomous technology.

L3 ASV has now delivered more than 100 systems, which are now deployed all over the world in the defence, oil and gas industries.