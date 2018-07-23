Award for health organisations’ joined-up work

HEALTH organisations working together to improve patient care has seen them win an award.

Portsmouth, Fareham and Gosport and south eastern Hampshire CCGs, along with Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, Portsmouth City Council, Solent NHS Trust and Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust, won the Improving Care Through Collaborative Working at the Health Transformation Awards.

Mike Drake, director of planning and performance for Portsmouth CCG, said: ‘Our integration work has meant different organisations have agreed to a set of behaviours that give better outcomes for the whole system.

‘We have been living and breathing these behaviours and we are thrilled to have won.’