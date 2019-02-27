Award-winning holiday park announces recruitment drive

A HOLIDAY park is launching a major recruitment drive with an open day on Saturday.

Family-run award-winning business Bunn Leisure, which has a 300-acre holiday complex at Selsey Peninsula and employs 350 full-time and 350 seasonal staff, welcomes more than 100,000 holidaymakers every year.

Part way through a £18m investment programme which will see the opening of a brand-new entertainment and leisure complex, Bunn Leisure, which generates more than £60m for the economy, is looking for people to fill a variety of roles across all departments.

Managing director John Bunn says: ‘With the continuing growth of domestic tourism, we are busier than ever and are investing heavily in new staff across our three holiday villages and camping and touring park. As a family-run business, we have a very strong teamwork culture that encourages and rewards hard work from all our staff, many of whom come from the area.’

The open day will showcase a range of jobs from ‘kids clubs team stars’, sales advisers and pool lifeguards, to bar staff, shop assistants and cleaners. Staff will be on hand from each department to check CVs and talk to applicants about positions.

Bunn Leisure, which is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary, has been delivering great British holidays in West Sussex since it was founded by the late Douglas Bunn in 1959.

It opens between March and December each year, offering a £2m entertainment programme, amusement arcades, state-of-the-art leisure facilities and its own mile-long stretch of private beach.

The open day takes place from 11am to 4pm at Bunn Leisure’s Viking Club.

For more information, email jobs@bunnleisure.co.uk or call 01243606080.

