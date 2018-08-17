Award-winning Portsmouth director returns to city for movie screening

A young Portsmouth director has seen his movie receive 11 awards for the psychological thriller ‘Winter Ridge’.

The movie, which was filmed in Exmoor, sees a detective, played by Matt Hookings, on the hunt for a serial killer who is targeting the elderly with degenerative conditions such as alzheimers.

After 10 years in the film industry it is the first feature movie for thirty year old producer and director Dom Lenoir.

‘It was the dramatic nature of the story that first attracted me to the project. The elements of the movie that deal with degenerative conditions struck close to home with my own family’s experience,’ explained Dom.

Due to be released in September 2018 the movie is set for a theatrical run at 20 venues in London, Devon, Somerset and Essex.

Dom is particularly looking forward to the movies screening in his home city of Portsmouth on Tuesday the 18th September.

Director and producer of new movie thriller - 'Winter Ridge' - Portsmouth born Dom Lenoir

‘I am from Portsmouth and have lived in the city for some time. I am really excited about the screening which is shaping up to be a big event and a local success story. I will be in attendance along with the rest of the cast,’ said Dom.

The movie, which cost £500,000 to make, has currently been commissioned to five territories around the world including North America, UK, China and Italy.

As well as providing enjoyment and excitement for its audience, Dom hopes the movie will raise the profile of the plight of more than 50 million alzheimers sufferers around the world.

‘I am hoping that this film will raise an interesting debate on the condition and provide a heart-warming understanding of loneliness,’ explained Dom.

The movie is being screened by Portsmouth Film Society and tickets can be obtained here.

If you would like to to see a sneak preview of the movie then it can be found on Youtube at