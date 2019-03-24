Have your say

Pompey recorded a third straight victory at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Goals from Ben Close and Brett Pitman either side of half-time ensured Kenny Jackett’s troops leapfrogged Sunderland and moved up to third in League One.

It means Kenny Jackett’s troops head into the Checkatrade Trophy final against the Black Cats on the back of a success.

Here’s a selection of tweets from the Fratton faithful following the win against the Shrews...

@mattbennett_11 People pick out Kenny for when he gets it tactically wrong. But he changed the tactics in the 1st half & won us the game, deserves recognition #Pompey

@pf2011 3 points #Pompey brilliant win away from home shame other results didn't go our way but still in the mix hopefully victory at Wembley next week and then a final promotion push

@laurencastx Back to being average Pompey just in time for next Sunday I see

@blueballoo2000 Hard to believe that with a less than top 6 budget we have 74 pts in March and a Wembley final next week and still some people complain #pompey

@AlexMain84 Important to go into next weekend on the back of a win. Bring on Wembley! #Pompey

@ChasEarl Still applying the pressure and another clean sheet! Perfect prep for next Sunday! #Pompey

@RobaFett83 – Well played Pompey! Back to our old selves with solid, professional performances. Three wins on the bounce. PUP

@Pompey_Jake Not over yet, but I'm confident. So over to you, Sunderland.