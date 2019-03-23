Baffins fail big test against Team Solent students

Have your say

Baffins Milton Rovers led three times before crashing to a 4-3 Wessex premier defeat against Team Solent at the PMC Stadium.

The home side were without both Leigh brothers, Ashton and Tommy.

Ashton was making his senior debut for Bognor and Tommy was ruled out by an ankle injury.

Baffins were looking to get back to winning ways following a 3-0 defeat at Alresford Town.

The home side wasted little time, racing into a first-minute lead through Callum Dart.

A foul on Rudy Blanksome to the right of the area resulted in a free-kick.

And DART fired his low curling free-kick into the net off the far post.

There was a let-off for the home side when a Joshua Davies shot from outside the area bounced out off the crossbar.

Keeper Oliver Pike then pulled off an excellent point-blank save to keep out a Jason Parrish header.

After the initial shock of falling behind, the students recovered and began to get a foothold in the game.

They dragged themselves level on 26 minutes after the hosts were exposed down the right.

Kasimu squared the ball across and Ethan TAYLOR neatly side-footed his first time equaliser into the bottom corner.

However, seven minutes later, PARRISH was gifted a goal when Pike let a cross slip through his hands.

Dart sent a 20-yard free-kick whistling past the post immediately after the restart.

Then, on 53 minutes, the hosts enjoyed a huge slice of luck when Taylor was sent crashing inside the area.

A penalty was rewarded but Taylor’s effort hit the post.

Team Solent levelled six minutes later, though, with a superb individual goal from KASIMU.

Baffins went back in front on 65 minutes, after Tommy Tierney’s fiercely struck shot was parried out by Pike. And PARRISH was on hand to nod in the rebound from six yards.

Joy was short-lived as the students levelled again a minute later.

Then a glorious 77th-minute finish into the top corner of the net from KASIMU put the visitors in front.