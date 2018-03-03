Bake Off star from Portsmouth university to run in 24-hour relay challenge

Have your say

A FORMER Great British Bake Off contestant will be taking part in a 24-hour running challenge.

Enwezor Nzegwu, from the University of Portsmouth, will be doing the challenge ahead of the London Marathon next month.

The 42-year-old is doing the 26-mile race with a group of 13 ex-Great British Bake Off bakers, aptly named the Baker’s Dozen.

As part of his fundraising, Enwezor has organised a 24-hour relay treadmill run on March 15 raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Lauren Steadman, British Paralympic athlete and University of Portsmouth graduate, will also be taking part in the treadmill run.

Enwezor said: ‘Last year, my wife and I met a young woman at a pop-up dinner event. We got talking and she told me she had cystic fibrosis.

‘I told her that I’d raise money for whichever charity she wanted and she chose the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.’

To make a donation visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EnwezorLondonMarathon2018