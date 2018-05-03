Bank Holiday weather forecast for Portsmouth as temperatures set to soar over 20C

Temperatures in Portsmouth could soar to more than 20C during the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said.

Forecasters are predicting long spells of sunshine over the next few days as Britain enjoys one of its hottest May Bank Holiday weekends in recent memory.

In Portsmouth temperatures could reach 22C on Monday, with the warm weather set to continue into next week.

Here is your day-by-day weather forecast over the next few days.

Friday May 4

Temperatures will reach a high of 15C later in the afternoon, though there will be some cloud earlier in the day. Will be very humid in the morning.

Saturday May 5

Highs of 19C are expected with the warmest weather between 4pm and 7pm. There will be a slight wind which could make it feel a few degrees cooler.

Sunday May 6

Temperatures should hit 20C by the afternoon, reaching 21C in some places.

Monday May 7

Monday is likely to be the hottest day of the bank holiday weekend with temperatures reaching 22C. For those looking to soak up some rays it will be hottest between 1pm and 4pm.