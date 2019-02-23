Bare-chested drunken yob strutting in Fareham street told to ‘grow-up’

A BARE-CHESTED yob who was drunkenly ‘screaming’ and ‘waving his arms around’ in Fareham was told to ‘grow-up’ by magistrates.

Luke Bewes, 22, was spotted by police strutting down West Street at 1am one morning last April having been in the Crown Inn, Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Nick Hoyle said: ‘The man was seen strutting along with his top off waving his arms around and screaming.

‘When police asked him to stop he then ran away before they caught him and took him to the ground and arrested him.

‘He shouted at the officers, “what the f***, before adding, “don’t touch me”. He was very unsteady on his feet.’

Bewes, of London Road, Waterlooville, pleaded guilty to drunken disorderly and failing to surrender.

Presiding magistrate Donna Jones said: ‘Know your limits when you drink and keep out of trouble. This could be your chance to grow-up.’

Bewes was fined £130 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge but these were wiped after the defendant had spent two days in custody. He still has a £1,000 of outstanding debts from previous fines.