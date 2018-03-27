Barn dance to raise money for family support charity

IN A bid to fundriase for charity, a mayor is holding a barn dance.

Mayor of Fareham, Councillor Geoff Fazackarley is hosting an evening of music from The Pompey Pluckers and barn dancing at the Titchfield Community Centre to fundraise for Sam’s Haven which provides short respite holidays for families with terminally ill children.

Cllr Fazackarley said: ‘This is set to be a fun evening of live music and dancing, with proceeds from tickets benefiting one of my dedicated charities, Sam’s Haven.’

The event takes place on Friday April 20 and starts 7pm with a buffet from 8pm. Tickets cost £12.50 and can be purchased from the mayoral office on 01329 236100.