Baying mob beat visitors to city in terrifying ordeal

A GROUP of visitors to Portsmouth were set upon by a baying mob of thugs in an unprovoked attack with the tormenting ordeal lasting half an hour as the group were routinely beaten.

The incident on Monday night at Southsea Common left three men needing hospital treatment with concussion after they were attacked by a gang of five teenagers, described as more like ‘trained boxers’.

Jake Balcombe, 20, was one of the men under siege - with him knocked unconscious after being beaten to a pulp as he lay on the floor.

His two friends suffered cuts to the face and a suspected fractured jaw at the time. One of the girls in the group was also hit and had her clothing ripped after being the victim of crude sexual remarks.

Pompey fan Jake said his group of friends - from Winchester and Southampton, where he also lives - decided to go to Southsea for a barbecue when they were approached by the yobs before events turned nasty.

‘They came over and started saying rude things to the girls in our group before getting in their faces. We told them to go away but they just kicked over the barbecue,’ Jake said. ‘Then they started punching my friend in the face and hit my other friend, knocking him to the floor.

‘I phoned the police to get help but one of them saw me and all three came over and started punching me in the head. A bystander came over and tried to get them off me before leaving.’

Jake says the situation was compounded by police who, when they arrived at the scene, failed to arrest any of the attackers despite them still being there. ‘The attackers were still there but the police did not even speak with them. The men then ran off,’ he said.

One of the attackers was described as white, wearing black shorts and a white top who was tanned. Another male was said to be black with frizzy hair who was wearing a black tracksuit and glasses. The third male, thought to be the ringleader, was wearing a dark blue tracksuit and was carrying a satchel. All were said to be around 16 or 17 years of age.

A police spokesperson said: ‘Investigations are ongoing.’

Anyone with information should contact cops on 101, quoting 44180279009.