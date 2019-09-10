Beach clean volunteers collect 240kg of litter as Final Straw Solent tidies Eastney shoreline

EFFORTS to clean up Eastney’s shoreline saw 240kg of litter being collected during a mass beach clean.

Non-profit environmental group Final Straw Solent took to the pebbles on Saturday in a bid to cut down on the amount of rubbish entering the ocean.

With nearly 40 volunteers turning up on the day to help out, more than 240kg of litter was collected and plenty of large items including boat rubbish and tyres were also found.

One of the main materials found was polystyrene, however there were also lots of beer bottles and cans.

Although group members believe the area is looking much better than it did during last year’s clean-ups, it is clear that littering is still a big issue across the beach.

The group saw a few environmentally-conscious children joining in with the efforts, helping to collect litter and separate out which items could be recycled.