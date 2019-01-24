Beach cleaners need more equipment after rising support

A GROUP of Portsmouth-based beach cleaners are asking organisations and businesses for their support, following a sharp rise in the number of people keeping our environment clean.

Southsea Beachwatch has been running monthly beach cleans in association with the Marine Conservation Society – but is now in urgent need of more equipment.

Through increased use, litterpickers and gloves are showing signs of wear and tear, and need replacing as soon as possible.

Jane Di Dino, who organises the monthly beach cleans, said: ‘At the moment, we are seeing anywhere from 120 to 250 people attending each beach clean.

‘We are delighted that there are so many people coming to beach cleans and looking to make a difference.

‘This month’s was much busier with more than 500 people – but it goes to show how desperately we need some extra support.

‘We only have around 80 litterpickers at the moment; they’re very popular but we can only give out one per group, as people come along with friends and family.

‘What’s more, where we’ve had more people coming down and using them, a few have started to fall apart and are, sadly, beyond repair. But people are also very disappointed when we run out.

‘Ideally we would need about 100 new ones, if anyone has any spare lying around.’

The group is also in need of more gloves – which are used to pick up some of the sharper plastic objects found on the beach.

Jane explained: ‘We give out gloves to everyone who turns up, but these are showing signs of wear and tear too through use.

‘That being said it is genuinely amazing that so many people care about their beach and we cannot thank them enough for this influx of support. Together, we can make a difference.’

To contact Jane, email southseabeachwatch@gmail.com.