Beat the train strikes - just 1 of 10 great reasons to travel by National Express coach over the festive season

The festive season brings special moments every year - and there are still plenty more to be made with the UK’s largest coach operator.

Whether you're travelling home to deliver presents and catch up, or heading somewhere new and exciting with friends or family, National Express has got it covered with convenient coach travel that won’t break the bank.

A National Express coach will get you there in comfort

Here are 10 great reasons to travel by coach over the festive season:

1. Making the most of your budget

Choosing to travel with National Express will save you money you can then spend on Christmas presents, New Year celebrations or a great party outfit. Coach travel is great value for money with a journey between Portsmouth and London starting from just £4 one-way.

2. Getting in the festive spirit

Get where you need to be over the festive season with National Express

The festive season provides some wonderful opportunities to make special memories, whether it’s a day out at the Christmas Market, a trip to the panto or a shopping experience. Getting there by coach won’t leave a dent in your pocket and is stress-free with no worries about parking. Hop on the coach in Portsmouth and you can travel to see Peter Pan in Southampton, Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park or Bournemouth’s Christmas Tree Wonderland.

3. Keeping you entertained

The on-board VUER digital entertainment service is available for free with National Express, giving access to hours of movies, TV shows, news and sport as well as a selection of games. This December, passengers can get into the festive mood by viewing Love Actually as chosen by National Express customers as their favourite Christmas film.

4. There for 365 days of the year

While other public transport networks shut down, National Express is running services every day of the festive period, including Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, so there’s no reason you can’t get where you need to be.

Keep connected on the move with free wifi and power sockets

5. Helping avoid the rail chaos

RMT strikes will affect rail services in Portsmouth for a total of 27 days this December. Leave the packed carriages and crowded platforms behind with a guaranteed reclining leather seat on the coach and journey times to London starting at just 1 hour 25 mins.

6. The best network

With a national network connecting more than 540 locations, coach is the perfect way to get to where you need to be over the festive season. National Express run direct services from Portsmouth to locations including London, Southampton, Poole, Bournemouth and Brighton - with connections to other services for locations across the UK.

Make some special Christmas memories and get there by coach

7. Comfortable, convenient & connected

The average age of a National Express coach is just three years old so you can expect a modern and comfortable experience.

Sit back in a reclining leather seat, take advantage of the generous legroom and keep connected while you’re on the move with free wifi and power sockets.

8. Keeping it green

Over 80% of the National Express fleet are Euro VI - the highest standard for regulating engine emissions. And travelling by coach is the most environmentally friendly form of public transport – generating up to five times less Co2 per passenger than the average car journey.

9. Direct to the terminal

Say goodbye to expensive airport parking with one of National Express’ airport transfer services. Coaches run day and night direct to the terminal doors of all major UK airports and are there to meet you when you land back. So if you’re heading further afield this Christmas, coach travel is the most convenient and comfortable way to start your journey.



10. Keeping you safe

Safety is of the utmost importance. Every National Express coach is fitted with an array of features and all drivers are trained to a professional standard. This year the British Safety Council gave a five star rating in the Health and Safety Audit as well as a Sword of Honour award for excellent health and safety for the fifth year in a row.

Going away? Get a National Express coach direct to the airport terminal

