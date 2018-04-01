Beaulieu boat jumble returns with loads of stalls

ADVANCED tickets are now on sale for a one-stop shop for boat fans.

Beaulieu Boatjumble is returning for its 41st event this month.

Visitors to the nautical event will be able to get advice on all types of boating, buy items from hundreds of stalls, share stories and see the latest gear available.

The event is on Sunday, April 22 between 10am and 4pm. Advanced tickets are available until 5pm on April 12 and are £8.80 for adults and £5 for 13 to 16-year-olds. Under-12s go free. For more information visit beaulieu.co.uk/events/boatjumble.