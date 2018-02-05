Beaulieu named in top 30 classic car destinations but needs votes to make top 10

A PLACE known for its motoring events has been shortlisted as one of Britain’s best classic car destinations.

Beaulieu, the home of the National Motor Museum, has been named in the top 30 destinations by Practical Classics magazine.

Now, people can vote for their favourite to make the top 10 where each location will then be visited by the magazine’s editorial team in their own classic cars.

To vote for Beaulieu, in the New Forest, visit practicalclassics.co.uk/bestclassic before voting closes on February 24.