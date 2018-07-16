Bedhampton footballers walk 10 miles for charity

A GROUP of female footballers donned a different type of boots at the weekend, as they took on a charity walk from Fareham to Bedhampton.

The ladies and girls teams from AFC Bedhampton Village walked from Fareham Railway Station to the centre of Bedhampton on Saturday, raising money for Southern Domestic Abuse Service.

The Havant-based charity supports victims of domestic abuse.

Manager Jon Fowler says the teams, which have only been around for one season, wanted to do something to raise awareness.

He said: ‘The ladies wanted to do something to get out and about in the community.

‘It was just over 10 miles and there was around 40 players taking part.’

The total has not been calculated yet — but the team is confident that they have raised more than £1,000.

Mr Fowler added: ‘We just wanted to raise as much money as we can for a really worthwhile cause.’