Bedroom destroyed as fire ravages flat above Hayling Island cafe

DOZENS of firefighters were needed to extinguish a blaze in a flat above a café last night.

The emergency sparked in the first-floor bedroom of a property above the Beachlands arcade and amusements site in Sea Front at 5.30pm.

Four fire crews from across Hayling Island, Southsea and Cosham were called, as well an aerial ladder platform from Southsea and command vehicle from Portchester.

Officers fought the blaze, which completely destroyed the bedroom where it ignited, for about three hours.

At one point, flames could be seen blazing from the window of the flat, threatening to spread to the roof of the seafront property.

In total, officers used eight breathing apparatuses, two water jets and three hose reels to bring the fire under control.

Nobody was injured, although a spokesman did say one person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. As The News went to press, firefighters were returning to the building to do another inspection of the site, a spokeswoman said.