Bedside lamp sparks house fire in Gosport

A BEDSIDE lamp that fell on to the floor set fire to a house in Gosport earlier today.

A spokesman from Fareham Fire Station said: ‘We were called out at 10.13am to The Firs, alongside Gosport Fire Station.

‘It was a small fire but it shows people can’t be complacent about fire safety.

‘Fortunately, nobody was injured, but incidents like this serve as a reminder that you need to be careful about these things.’