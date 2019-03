Have your say

A BEER festival is returning to Wickham to raise money for good causes.

The 21st Wickham Charity Beer Festival will be at Wickham Community Centre on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6.

Wickham 20th Charity Beer Festival raising money for charities (Wickham Community Association, Rowans Hospice, 1st Wickham Scouts, Wickham and District Rifle Club, Wickham Cricket Club and Wickham Dynamos Football Club - (L-R) Michelle and Vince Wolstencroft from Lee-on-the-Solent.'Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180338-015)

The festival will see live music and more than 30 beers and ciders.

Money will go to The Fire Fighters Charity, The Rainbow Centre and Meon Valley Bowling Club.

Go to wickhambeerfestival.co.uk/