Best beach cleaners contest is launched

A PUBLIC competition to find the most dedicated beach cleaners has been launched.

Acorn Health in Emsworth has teamed up with The Final Straw Emsworth group to help clear the town’s coastline with a competition.

The contest will run from March 12-18 and the winners will be whoever bags the most plastic waste.

They will receive a hamper of local food including meat, energy bites and fresh organic produce.

Dr Philippa Oakley said: ‘At our small, family-owned business we work to be as environmentally-friendly as possible.

‘We have recently signed up to be a local refill station, offering free refills of your water bottles.

‘It’s important to us that we minimise food miles through supporting our local growers and producers, and work to keep our beautiful coastline clean by reducing the use of single-use plastics.

‘Our beach clean competition will also get you outdoors and moving, which is great for keeping our joints and muscles in good condition.

‘We’re proud to collaborate with The Final Straw group.’