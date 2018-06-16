Big bad wolf tale scoops Stubbington pupil a regional prize

Have your say

A NINE-year-old pupil is ‘ecstatic’ after being named a regional winner in the National Young Writer’s Awards.

The competition, organised by tuition provider Explore Learning, saw 39,000 children submitting their 500-word stories in an effort to win a trip to Disneyland Paris and £500 worth of books for their school.

Gene Croser-Neely, a pupil at Crofton Anne Dale Junior School, was ‘delighted’ that his story Big Bad Wolf-Not!, bagged him a regional winner prize.

Gene, who lives with his family in Stubbington, could now go on to compete in the national competition which will be judged by children’s author and comedian David Walliams.

His mother, Paula Croser-Neely, said: ‘Gene has always loved writing – he carries a ledger around with him!

‘He has always been a creative boy, ever since he could hold a pencil.

‘He recently starred in an Easter pantomime at the Groundlings Theatre which was centred around fairytale characters and that was his story inspiration.’

Gene’s tale describes a different side to the infamous Big Bad Wolf of the Little Red Riding Hood and Three Little Pigs stories – revealing that maybe he isn’t so bad after all.

Paula added: ‘It’s a really cute story.

‘He is forever writing things down and idolises his hero, Roald Dahl’.

A representative from Explore Learning called Paula to let her know that Gene had won a prize.

‘He loved the session and needs to go back as he has also won a bundle of books. It really gives him confidence as he’s a quiet, gentle boy.

‘To make the top 137 stories is phenomenal.’

The national runners up will be announced on June 18.