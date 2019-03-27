Do you recognise any of the girls in the picture, above? They were workers at the Drings cardboard factory on Airport Service Road, Hilsea.

Mrs Beryl Price, nee Purkis, sent in several photographs of former staff so look out for more in the coming days.

Pictured at Hoeford Depot, Gosport are men of the Gosport & Fareham Tramways. Photo: J.C. Lawrence/R. Brown collection.

If you know any of the ladies in the photograph, or can date it, please let me know. I would think from the dress of the time it was the 1950s.

Sent in by Shirley Featherstone of Gosport, Shirley tells me the photograph, below was taken at Hoeford Depot.

The men to the front are Ted Cook, Hector White, Bill Mansell and Jim May.

At the controls is Harold Blacker. Ted Cook and Hector White crewed the last car in 1929.

I just love photographs with Portsmouth people in them. Here we see children at a VE Day street party. Photo: Mr Wilson

As anyone who knows me will tell you, I thoroughly enjoy looking at photographs of Portsmouth people from the past and in the photo, below, we have an absolute classic.

They are all young Stamshaw children from around Stanley Road enjoying a VE Day party.

For those to young to know VE stands from Victory in Europe Day, May, 1945.

It was the day peace came to Europe after five years of war, although it did continue in the Far East for some months longer until August 15, 1945.

An undated photograph of the northern end of Commercial Road. It looks to me like it is the late 1960s I believe. Photo: Barry Lovett

The children to the front would all be around 80 years of age now but I am hoping some still survive to let me know who they are.

I must thank a Mr Wilson of Drayton for the loan of this and three others which I shall use over the coming weeks.

Barry Lovett, of MIlton, tells me he purchased a fixed-lens camera in the late 1960s and went up into blocks of flats around the city to take several high flying photographs.

There are other s I will publish in the coming weeks.

Below, we can see the northern end of Commercial Road and in the background against the backdrop of Whale Island can be seen the HM Royal Yacht Britannia.

To the left of the yacht is the gas holder at Rudmore and to the right the mud flats which now contain the Continental Ferry Port.

In the foreground I have placed an arrow above Charles Dickens’ birthplace. It was originally 1, Mile End Terrace, Landport, Portsmouth but later became 393, Commercial Road.

A few yards further on from the house a block of flats was built right across the road after the M275 was opened.

Just imagine the city’s modern traffic trying to escape along what was just a two-lane highway.