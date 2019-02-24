Big Curry Lunch coming to Fratton Park

THE people of Portsmouth are being given a chance to honour the service of its armed forces by getting involved in the very first ‘Big Curry Lunch’ in the city.

The Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch, which has been running in London for 12 years, will now be bringing the concept to the home of the Royal Navy – thanks to a variety of organisations in the area.

The Big Curry Lunch

The lunch, taking place at the Victory Lounge at Fratton Park on Friday March 22 from midday, will see all profits donated to The Royal Airforce Benevolent Fund and the Soldiers Charity.

A sumptuous curry buffet lunch, with vegetarian options, will be prepared by Southsea’s premier Indian restaurant The Akash.

There will also be an auction with a pair of tickets to a reception to the Army & Navy Club followed by Beat Retreat on Horseguards on June 6 – the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Attendees can also enjoy taking part in a raffle and speak to veterans who have been helped by the charities, and other stall holders at the event who have military connections.

Alison Lee, managing director of Biscoes Solicitors, who are one of the sponsors of the event, said: ‘You might ask, why a Curry? Well curry is a long-standing tradition in the British Army, originating from the Army's long service in India and elsewhere in the Asian sub-continent, particularly during the days of the British Raj under Queen Victoria.

‘In the year of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day this will be a chance to make a difference to those who have served and show just how much they are respected by the people of Pompey.’

The other main sponsors include TJ Transport and JWR Accountants. The group behind the idea includes Biscoes, Portsmouth City Council, ExpressFM, Digital Dinos, The Akash and David Macaskill , Pompey In the Community and The News which have all donated time for free to get this event up and running.

Tickets can be bought at www.thebigcurrylunch.co.uk or from Biscoes Solicitors by calling 02392660261. They are £50 per person.

To donate a raffle or auction prize or participate as a sponsor of the event and sponsor packages include tickets as well as advertising and networking opportunities contact Alison Lee at Biscoes on 02392660261 or alee@biscoes-law.co.uk.