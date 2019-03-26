Big-match experience of Portsmouth squad ahead of Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland
Pompey and Sunderland meet for the right to be crowned Checkatrade Trophy champions on Sunday.
The Wembley showpiece is set for an attendance of more than 80,000. The Black Cats boast players with Premier League, Champions League and international experience. Here we take a look at the highest level and biggest occasions members of the Blues’ predicted starting XI have been involved in.
1. Craig MacGillivray
Been an unused substitute at Wembley three times with Shrewsbury (twice) and Walsall. Goalkeeper has been an ever-present for Pompey in League One this term.
Forced off after five minutes when captaining Swindon Town in League One play-off final defeat to Preston in 2015 on only previous Wembley appearance. Won promotion with Robins in 2012. Never played higher than third tier.
The 22-year-old defender made four substitute appearances for Ipswich Town in the Championship in 2015. Has amassed more than 150 appearances for Pompey since joining in 2015. Never previously played at Wembley.