THE biggest beach clean ever held in the Solent will be taking place next month.

In a campaign organised by The News and Final Straw Solent, in association with the Marine Conservation Society, the Great Solent Beach Clean will be held on Saturday, September 15.

Beach Clean Team at Southsea, Giles Babb, Cliff Culver, Sergio Di Dino and Jane Di Dino. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The idea is simple – to have the highest number of people taking part in a beach clean at once, right across the Solent area.

Three beach cleans will be taking place on the day, at Gosport’s Stokes Bay, Southsea seafront and Hayling Island.

The day will tie in with the Marine Conservation Society’s Great British Beach Clean, which is running from September 14-17.

Volunteers will not only be sprucing up the shoreline, but also collecting data on the litter that they find.

Beach and river clean project officer Lizzie Prior said: ‘In previous years when we’ve highlighted increases in dog poo bags and sewage related debris found on beaches, we’ve seen drops in numbers subsequently.

‘Beach litter is a serious environmental problem but the solution is in our hands.’

The Final Straw Solent campaign has been working in association with The News since April – with this event being the biggest push to date.

A number of other environmental groups will also be helping the event to take place, including Plastic Free Portsmouth, Surfers Against Sewage and the Gosport Wombles.

Bianca Carr from Final Straw Solent said: ‘This is a really exciting idea.

‘There have been so many fantastic people who have taken part in beach cleans across the area – it’s been amazing to hear about so many people doing something and the more people we can get on board with this, the better.

‘It’s a big part of the process of re-educating people on what happens to plastic waste and what they can do to help protect the environment.

‘Seeing how The Final Straw Solent has taken off, with so many different companies on board from across the region, in such a short space of time has been incredible.

‘There are so many groups doing things now such as Plastic Free Portsmouth and the Gosport Wombles, which just goes to show how much people do care about their local environment.’