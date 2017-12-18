Bikers and scooterists donate hundreds of presents to QA patients

STAFF and patients at a hospital are ‘overwhelmed’ after bikers donated hundreds of Christmas presents.

A group of bikers from Gosport and scooterists rom Portsmouth fundraised with friends and families to buy gifts to donate to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

'Stig' Phipps and Summer Robinson with their donations Picture: Duncan Shepherd

Biker Ian Austin said: ‘We’ve donated gifts for a few years now and we love doing it.

‘One of our members has been in and out of the hospital quite a few times this year and most of our members have been in here, so it is nice to show our appreciation to the staff as well.’

The groups gave presents for patients of all ages, as well as treats and tea, coffee and biscuits for the nurses and doctors.

Ian, 57, added: ‘If we can bring a smile to anyone’s face – particularly if they are in here over Christmas – and even if it just for five minutes then it is all worth it.’

The gifts will be distributed to patients on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Senior sister and ward manager of the emergency department at QA Emma Tomkinson helped to organise the donations.

She said: ‘It is absolutely fantastic what they have done and we are really thankful. The people that have to stay with us and spend Christmas in the hospital will have a present to open and that will be lovely.’

The emergency department at the QA treats more than 132,000 patients a year. Emma added: ‘Christmas brings out a good spirit in people and for them to give up their time and do fundraising for us is amazing.’

Keith Adams is one of scooterists from Portsmouth who gave presents.

The 48-year-old said: ‘I hope it will help the patients all have a really good Christmas even though they are in hospital. It is nice to do something at this time of year to give back to the community.’