Bikers set to turn out in force for popular Gosport teenager who died after motorcycle accident

BIKERS will provide a moving tribute for a Gosport teenager who died following a motorcycle accident earlier this month.

Bikers, trikers and scooter friends are being urged to show their support for 19-year-old Aaron Bache by following his hearse en route to his funeral on April 2.

Happier times: Aaron Bache, left, pictured with his mother, Julia Bache, 49, and younger brother Marc Bache, 16.

The teenager, who lived in Bridgemary, died when he crashed into a lamppost in Grange Road, Gosport.

The popular 19-year-old bar worker’s death rocked the area and sparked a huge outpouring of grief, with dozens of flowers left at the crash site.

Now bikers will show their support for Aaron by turning out in force – with more than 400 anticipated for his poignant final journey.

Meeting at 9am at the Vine Pub, Stoke Road, Gosport, the convoy will travel to Aaron's home in Bridgemary then through Holbrook to Trinity Church for the service. The riders will then head over Haslar bridge along Stokes Bay sea front and onto Lee-on-Solent and then to Annes Hill Cemetery for the funeral.

Aaron’s girlfriend Grace Welton, 17, said: ‘The bikers just got in touch with us and said they wanted to do it for Aaron. I think it’s a brilliant idea, really lovely, and something Aaron would have loved.

‘There will be more than 400 bikers turning out for it, which is great. They will be positioned outside the cemetery during his funeral, where we are expecting 250 people. There will be a wake at the Foresters pub nearby afterwards where everyone is welcome.’

A fundraising drive to pay for Aaron’s funeral drummed up more than £3,250 worth in donations in just two days.

Aaron’s heartbroken mum previously told The News: ‘The support has been immense. Everyone wants to do something to help. I can’t believe it.

‘My world just stopped and it has started up again. It’s like everyone is moving on with their lives but I’m just stuck. I don’t even remember leaving the office.

His younger brother Marc, 16, said he has been torn apart by the death of his beloved sibling. ‘I was the closest to Aaron,’ he said. ‘He wasn't just my brother he was my best mate.

‘We did everything together. I've not just lost Aaron I've lost half of myself and I'll never be the same again.’

Julia said she has been trying to be ‘brave for her boys’ but added losing Aaron had pushed her close to breaking point.

‘My boy was 19 – the pain inside me is just immense,’ she said. ‘It won’t go. You’re not supposed to bury your son. I don’t know how I will go on.’