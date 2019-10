FIREFIGHTERS were called to a bin fire in a tower block this afternoon.

Portchester Fire Station tweeted that 28C3 was called to the incident in Barkis House in Brownlow Close in Buckland.

A spokeswoman for the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘We were called at 4.48pm. It was a bin fire on the sixth floor but it was out on arrival. The stop message came in at 5.05pm.’