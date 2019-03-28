Bird flying into window caused three Gunwharf Quays stores to shut for full day 

A BIRD caused three Gunwharf Quays stores to be closed for a full day.

North Face, Coach and The Sunglasses Hut were forced to remain shut all day yesterday after a window pane was broken.

Three Gunwharf Quays stores were shut yesterday after a window broke. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Gunwharf Quays had initially described the reason for the stores closures as a 'technical issue’.

However the Portsmouth based shopping outlet has now revealed that they were forced to shut the shops after a bird flew into a window pane and broke it.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager at Gunwharf Quays, explained: ‘The safety of our guests is our number one priority, and due to a broken window, we made the decision to open a small number of stores until we could ensure the immediate area was safe.

‘We believe that the glass window was broken when a bird flew into the pane.

‘Due to the height of the window, we needed to bring in specialist equipment to secure the area, hence why some our stores had to remain closed all day yesterday.

‘All stores are now open as normal.’

