Bird group soars at awards

A CONSERVATION partnership to raise awareness of birds who call the south coast home in winter has collected two awards for its work.

Bird Aware Solent were presented with two awards at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) South East annual awards ceremony with one acknowledging ‘excellence in planning for the natural environment’ and recognised the work to protect iconic bird species such as the curlew and the brent goose.

The partnership, made up of 15 local authorities and four conservation groups, also picked up the prestigious award for overall regional winner.

Chairman of the Partnership for Urban South Hampshire, which oversees the Bird Aware Solent partnership, Councillor Sean Woodward, said: ‘It is an important organisation for the local community and economy, so I’m thrilled that it got the acknowledgement it deserves with these two awards.’

Royal Town Planning Institute Chief Executive, Victoria Hills, said: ‘The project provided a crucial response to protecting the birds whilst enabling continued residential development and open access to the coastline.

‘It is wonderful to celebrate the role that planners will continue to do in delivering prosperous places for both communities and wildlife alike.’