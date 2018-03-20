Birthday celebrations to be held for much-loved park

Have your say

CELEBRATIONS are to be held to mark the South Downs National Park’s eighth birthday.

The Hampshire Ramblers have organised an event at the South Downs National Park (SDNP) Centre, in Midhurst, at 10.30am on March 31.

After a welcome cup of tea or coffee there will be two short presentations from Margaret Paren, the Chair of the SDNP Authority, and Robin Crane, who was chair of the South Downs Campaign.

They will be followed by a six-mile walk in the park.

Call (023) 9225 4959 or e-mail owen.plunkett31@gmail.com for more details.