Birthdays, latin style and the mafia in this week’s Club Scene with Sam Cherry

It’s a really busy Friday tonight! Kicking everything off on the drum and bass front, Ransaked Records celebrate their fifth birthday at The Rifle Club in Fratton with plenty of special guest DJs and long-time residents.

Headliners include Hydro, who has been working alongside artists such as DLR, War and Ulterior Motive and Altex who is the label head at Boey Audio with releases on Hyperion Audio, Tesseract Recordings and Ransaked. Other DJs performing include Nooch, Havok b2b Zork, Dislocate b2b Diversion with host MCs Matey Boy and Skinnytalls.

Expect plenty of neurofunk and driving drum breaks from 9pm until 1.30am. Advanced tickets are £6.88 and more details for the event can be found at facebook.com.

Over at Bar 69 on Palmerston Road, Southsea, Gustavo Brothers return to present their residency with promises of the finest selection of latino summer hits to get everyone in the mood! Entry is free from 9pm until 1.30am with more details at facebook.com.

Meanwhile on the house music front tonight, Mafia Media returns with ResiDance at Zanzi’s in Guildhall Walk. Mafia Media have been consistently hosting some of the freshest house events across Portsmouth in the past year so be sure to check it out if you enjoy pumping tech house vibes. The line-up consists of Ragla b2b Tristan Landi, Monty Ozanne, Island Boyz b2b Sam Palmer, Packer b2b Atom and Jay Liddell. It runs from10pm until 3am. Early bird tickets only cost £3 or standard tickets are £5. More details at facebook.com.

Tomorrow night over at The Barn in Milton, bass promoters InDeep also return to present their drum and bass special from 9pm until 3am. InDeep describe their evening as ‘a night of connoisseur grade drum'n'bass/jungle featuring some of the finest DJs from the south coast’ and promise plenty of chunky rollers!

Admission is only £3 on the door which is great considering it ends at 3am. The line-up consists of Jim Holland, Wesley Brown, DJ DB, Ken Underwood, Mark Christopher and Sidekick MC. More details can be found at facebook.com.