Birthplace of Charles Dickens set to throw open its doors to the public

A MUSEUM celebrating the birthplace of one of Britain’s most acclaimed authors will be throwing open its doors to the public this weekend.

The Dickens Birthplace Museum is to re-open on Easter Sunday after a temporary seasonal closure.

Located in Old Commercial Road, in Buckland, the site was the former home of the world-renowned writer.

Dickens was born on February 7, 1812, in the house, which was the first married home of his parents, John and Elizabeth Dickens.

The museum will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 5pm until September 30.

For details on admission prices to the museum or for further information about the attraction, see charlesdickensbirthplace.co.uk